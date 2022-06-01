Libord Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 23.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 23.43% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 119.82% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 36.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Libord Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.

Libord Finance shares closed at 7.25 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 52.63% returns over the last 6 months and 22.26% over the last 12 months.