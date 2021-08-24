Libord Finance Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 3.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2021 down 3.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 93.43% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Libord Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2020.

Libord Finance shares closed at 6.29 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)