Libord Finance Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 71.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 71.15% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 8.65% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Libord Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2019.

Libord Finance shares closed at 7.00 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 182.26% returns over the last 6 months