Liberty Shoes Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 166.87 crore, up 32.6% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 166.87 crore in September 2018 up 32.6% from Rs. 125.85 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2018 up 76.21% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.92 crore in September 2018 up 17.04% from Rs. 9.33 crore in September 2017.

Liberty Shoes EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2017.

Liberty Shoes shares closed at 144.00 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -23.12% returns over the last 6 months and -16.84% over the last 12 months.