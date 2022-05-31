Liberty Shoes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.57 crore, down 22.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.57 crore in March 2022 down 22.08% from Rs. 162.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 down 94.03% from Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.79 crore in March 2022 down 53.41% from Rs. 23.16 crore in March 2021.

Liberty Shoes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.09 in March 2021.

Liberty Shoes shares closed at 155.80 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.99% returns over the last 6 months and 8.53% over the last 12 months.