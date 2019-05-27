Liberty Shoes Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 143.88 crore, up 30.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.88 crore in March 2019 up 30.25% from Rs. 110.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2019 down 21.69% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2019 down 1.23% from Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2018.

Liberty Shoes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2018.

Liberty Shoes shares closed at 129.20 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.82% returns over the last 6 months and -32.50% over the last 12 months.