Liberty Shoes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 143.35 crore, down 11.08% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 143.36 166.07 161.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 143.36 166.07 161.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 39.89 60.39 54.33 Purchase of Traded Goods 12.33 25.83 16.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.95 -1.25 3.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 25.80 26.52 24.97 Depreciation 7.52 10.38 6.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 35.73 40.98 44.68 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.14 3.22 10.37 Other Income 0.02 0.08 0.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.16 3.30 10.41 Interest 3.64 3.37 2.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.52 -0.07 7.61 Exceptional Items 0.01 -0.16 -0.06 P/L Before Tax 4.54 -0.23 7.55 Tax 1.19 0.06 2.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.35 -0.29 5.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.35 -0.29 5.47 Equity Share Capital 17.04 17.04 17.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.97 -0.13 3.21 Diluted EPS 1.97 -0.13 3.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.97 -0.13 3.21 Diluted EPS 1.97 -0.13 3.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited