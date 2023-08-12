English
    Liberty Shoes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 143.35 crore, down 11.08% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Liberty Shoes are:Net Sales at Rs 143.35 crore in June 2023 down 11.08% from Rs. 161.22 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2023 down 38.81% from Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.68 crore in June 2023 down 9.31% from Rs. 17.29 crore in June 2022.
    Liberty Shoes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.21 in June 2022.Liberty Shoes shares closed at 232.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and 43.19% over the last 12 months.
    Liberty Shoes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations143.36166.07161.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations143.36166.07161.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.8960.3954.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.3325.8316.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.95-1.253.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.8026.5224.97
    Depreciation7.5210.386.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.7340.9844.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.143.2210.37
    Other Income0.020.080.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.163.3010.41
    Interest3.643.372.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.52-0.077.61
    Exceptional Items0.01-0.16-0.06
    P/L Before Tax4.54-0.237.55
    Tax1.190.062.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.35-0.295.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.35-0.295.47
    Equity Share Capital17.0417.0417.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.97-0.133.21
    Diluted EPS1.97-0.133.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.97-0.133.21
    Diluted EPS1.97-0.133.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

