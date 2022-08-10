 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Liberty Shoes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.22 crore, up 65.11% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Liberty Shoes are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.22 crore in June 2022 up 65.11% from Rs. 97.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2022 up 278.59% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.29 crore in June 2022 up 121.1% from Rs. 7.82 crore in June 2021.

Liberty Shoes EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2021.

Liberty Shoes shares closed at 161.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.71% returns over the last 6 months and -8.08% over the last 12 months.

Liberty Shoes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 161.22 126.57 97.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 161.22 126.57 97.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.33 42.79 35.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.06 17.24 4.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.93 -5.29 12.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.97 24.13 16.11
Depreciation 6.88 7.13 7.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.68 37.06 21.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.37 3.50 0.42
Other Income 0.05 0.16 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.41 3.66 0.48
Interest 2.80 2.49 3.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.61 1.17 -3.07
Exceptional Items -0.06 -0.18 0.01
P/L Before Tax 7.55 0.99 -3.06
Tax 2.08 0.57 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.47 0.42 -3.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.47 0.42 -3.06
Equity Share Capital 17.04 17.04 17.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.21 0.47 -1.80
Diluted EPS 3.21 0.47 -1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.21 0.47 -1.80
Diluted EPS 3.21 0.47 -1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
