Liberty Shoes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.22 crore, up 65.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.22 crore in June 2022 up 65.11% from Rs. 97.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2022 up 278.59% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.29 crore in June 2022 up 121.1% from Rs. 7.82 crore in June 2021.

Liberty Shoes EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2021.

Liberty Shoes shares closed at 161.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.71% returns over the last 6 months and -8.08% over the last 12 months.