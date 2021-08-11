Liberty Shoes Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.64 crore, up 90.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.64 crore in June 2021 up 90.37% from Rs. 51.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021 up 71.82% from Rs. 10.87 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.82 crore in June 2021 up 956.76% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2020.

Liberty Shoes shares closed at 166.90 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.37% returns over the last 6 months and 22.23% over the last 12 months.