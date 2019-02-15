Liberty Shoes Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 145.45 crore, down 10.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.45 crore in December 2018 down 10.87% from Rs. 163.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2018 down 54.32% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.09 crore in December 2018 up 28.21% from Rs. 7.87 crore in December 2017.

Liberty Shoes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2017.

Liberty Shoes shares closed at 146.80 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.84% returns over the last 6 months and -38.31% over the last 12 months.