Libas Consumer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore, up 50.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore in September 2022 up 50.2% from Rs. 10.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 31.09% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2022 down 32% from Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2021.

Libas Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

Libas Consumer shares closed at 19.95 on December 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.56% returns over the last 6 months and -35.65% over the last 12 months.