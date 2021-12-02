Libas Consumer Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore, up 12.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore in September 2021 up 12.6% from Rs. 9.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021 down 34.98% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2021 down 13.04% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2020.

Libas Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.13 in September 2020.