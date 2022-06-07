Libas Consumer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.20 crore, up 8.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.20 crore in March 2022 up 8.92% from Rs. 15.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 91.45% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 down 53.49% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.

Libas Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2021.

Libas Consumer shares closed at 26.10 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.31% returns over the last 6 months and -54.17% over the last 12 months.