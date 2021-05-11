Libas Consumer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, up 118.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in March 2021 up 118.4% from Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021 up 129.36% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021 up 298.46% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2020.

Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2020.

Libas Consumer shares closed at 45.85 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.38% returns over the last 6 months and 19.71% over the last 12 months.