Libas Consumer Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, up 377.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in June 2021 up 377.59% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 112.51% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021 up 1216.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.11 in June 2020.

Libas Consumer shares closed at 67.95 on July 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.40% returns over the last 6 months and 35.90% over the last 12 months.