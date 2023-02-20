Libas Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.00 crore, down 38.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.00 crore in December 2022 down 38.74% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 50.39% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 70.53% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.