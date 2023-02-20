Libas Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.00 crore, down 38.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.00 crore in December 2022 down 38.74% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 50.39% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 70.53% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

Libas Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2021.

Libas Consumer shares closed at 14.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.05% returns over the last 6 months and -50.75% over the last 12 months.