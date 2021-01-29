Libas Consumer Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.62 crore, up 45.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.62 crore in December 2020 up 45.43% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2020 up 357.84% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2020 up 134.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2019.

Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2019.

Libas Consumer shares closed at 47.55 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.68% returns over the last 6 months and -3.65% over the last 12 months.