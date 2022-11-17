Libas Consumer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.14 crore, up 42.82% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 10:57 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Libas Consumer Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.14 crore in September 2022 up 42.82% from Rs. 19.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2022 up 45.72% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2022 up 22.99% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021.
Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2021.
|Libas Consumer Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.14
|14.14
|19.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.14
|14.14
|19.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.43
|10.69
|14.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.47
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.62
|1.16
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.49
|1.71
|3.44
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.49
|1.71
|3.44
|Interest
|0.44
|0.33
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.05
|1.38
|2.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.05
|1.38
|2.94
|Tax
|0.21
|0.14
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.84
|1.25
|2.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.84
|1.25
|2.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.84
|1.25
|2.64
|Equity Share Capital
|17.64
|17.64
|17.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.79
|0.71
|1.78
|Diluted EPS
|2.79
|0.71
|1.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.79
|0.71
|1.78
|Diluted EPS
|2.79
|0.71
|1.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited