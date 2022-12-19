Libas Consumer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.14 crore, up 42.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.14 crore in September 2022 up 42.82% from Rs. 19.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2022 up 45.72% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2022 up 22.99% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021.

Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2021.