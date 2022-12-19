English
    Libas Consumer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.14 crore, up 42.82% Y-o-Y

    December 19, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Libas Consumer Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.14 crore in September 2022 up 42.82% from Rs. 19.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2022 up 45.72% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2022 up 22.99% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021.

    Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2021.

     

    Libas Consumer Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.1414.1419.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.1414.1419.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.4310.6914.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.500.470.42
    Depreciation0.110.110.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.621.160.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.491.713.44
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.491.713.44
    Interest0.440.330.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.051.382.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.051.382.94
    Tax0.210.140.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.841.252.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.841.252.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.841.252.64
    Equity Share Capital17.6417.6417.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.790.711.78
    Diluted EPS2.790.711.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.790.711.78
    Diluted EPS2.790.711.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

