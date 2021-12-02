Libas Consumer Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.70 crore, up 37.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.70 crore in September 2021 up 37.12% from Rs. 14.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021 up 141.06% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021 up 86.07% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2020.

Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2020.

Libas Consumer shares closed at 29.65 on December 01, 2021 (NSE)