Libas Consumer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.39 crore, down 6.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.39 crore in March 2022 down 6.25% from Rs. 26.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 74.22% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2022 down 38.81% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.

Libas Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2021.