Libas Consumer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.39 crore, down 6.25% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Libas Consumer Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.39 crore in March 2022 down 6.25% from Rs. 26.01 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 74.22% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2022 down 38.81% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.
Libas Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2021.
|Libas Consumer Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.39
|29.01
|26.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.39
|29.01
|26.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.97
|23.18
|22.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.47
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.15
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.63
|0.57
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.15
|4.64
|2.17
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.02
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.52
|4.66
|2.31
|Interest
|0.90
|0.59
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.62
|4.07
|1.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.62
|4.07
|1.77
|Tax
|0.16
|0.33
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.46
|3.74
|1.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.46
|3.74
|1.78
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.46
|3.74
|1.78
|Equity Share Capital
|17.64
|17.64
|12.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.49
|2.12
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.49
|2.12
|1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.49
|2.12
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.49
|2.12
|1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited