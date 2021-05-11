Libas Consumer Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore, up 123.76% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2021 / 08:49 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Libas Consumer Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore in March 2021 up 123.76% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2021 up 7149.68% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021 up 415.38% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.
Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.
|Libas Consumer Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.01
|10.75
|11.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.01
|10.75
|11.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.60
|7.01
|9.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.46
|0.35
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.49
|1.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.72
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.17
|2.18
|-0.85
|Other Income
|0.15
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.31
|2.18
|-0.84
|Interest
|0.54
|0.58
|0.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.77
|1.61
|-1.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.77
|1.61
|-1.59
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-1.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.78
|1.62
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.78
|1.62
|0.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.78
|1.62
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|12.25
|12.25
|12.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.45
|1.32
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|1.45
|1.32
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.45
|1.32
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|1.45
|1.32
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited