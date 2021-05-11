Libas Consumer Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore, up 123.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore in March 2021 up 123.76% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2021 up 7149.68% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021 up 415.38% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.