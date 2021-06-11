Libas Consumer Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore, up 123.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore in March 2021 up 123.76% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2021 up 7149.68% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021 up 415.38% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.

Libas Consumer shares closed at 58.85 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.08% returns over the last 6 months and 23.63% over the last 12 months.