English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Libas Consumer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore, up 26.63% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Libas Consumer Products are:Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore in June 2023 up 26.63% from Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2023 down 285.01% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2023 down 212.64% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2022.Libas Consumer shares closed at 11.65 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.02% returns over the last 6 months and -55.02% over the last 12 months.
    Libas Consumer Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.9022.3914.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.9022.3914.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.4317.9810.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.510.540.47
    Depreciation0.050.060.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.012.791.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.101.021.71
    Other Income--0.710.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.101.731.71
    Interest0.200.070.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.301.661.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.301.661.38
    Tax0.000.110.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.301.551.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.301.551.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.301.551.25
    Equity Share Capital26.3426.3417.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.870.760.71
    Diluted EPS-0.870.760.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.870.760.71
    Diluted EPS-0.870.760.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Libas Consumer #Libas Consumer Products #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 06:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!