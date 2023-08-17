Libas Consumer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore, up 26.63% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 17.90 22.39 14.14 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 17.90 22.39 14.14 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 18.43 17.98 10.69 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.51 0.54 0.47 Depreciation 0.05 0.06 0.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.01 2.79 1.16 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.10 1.02 1.71 Other Income -- 0.71 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.10 1.73 1.71 Interest 0.20 0.07 0.33 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.30 1.66 1.38 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.30 1.66 1.38 Tax 0.00 0.11 0.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.30 1.55 1.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.30 1.55 1.25 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.30 1.55 1.25 Equity Share Capital 26.34 26.34 17.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.87 0.76 0.71 Diluted EPS -0.87 0.76 0.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.87 0.76 0.71 Diluted EPS -0.87 0.76 0.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited