Libas Consumer Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore, up 310.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore in June 2021 up 310.54% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2021 up 130.86% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2021 up 640% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2020.

Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.62 in June 2020.