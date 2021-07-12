Libas Consumer Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore, up 310.54% Y-o-Y
July 12, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Libas Consumer Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore in June 2021 up 310.54% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2021 up 130.86% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2021 up 640% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2020.
Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.62 in June 2020.
|Libas Consumer Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.08
|26.01
|2.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.08
|26.01
|2.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.65
|22.60
|2.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.46
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.37
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.41
|0.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.40
|2.17
|-1.06
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.15
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.40
|2.31
|-0.80
|Interest
|0.48
|0.54
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.92
|1.77
|-1.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-4.21
|P/L Before Tax
|1.92
|1.77
|-5.66
|Tax
|0.18
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.75
|1.78
|-5.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.75
|1.78
|-5.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.75
|1.78
|-5.66
|Equity Share Capital
|12.25
|12.25
|12.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.43
|1.45
|-4.62
|Diluted EPS
|1.43
|1.45
|-4.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.43
|1.45
|-4.62
|Diluted EPS
|1.43
|1.45
|-4.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited