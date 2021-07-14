Libas Consumer Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore, up 310.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore in June 2021 up 310.54% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2021 up 130.86% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2021 up 640% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2020.

Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.62 in June 2020.

Libas Consumer shares closed at 72.30 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.10% returns over the last 6 months and 44.60% over the last 12 months.