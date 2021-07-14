MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Libas Consumer Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore, up 310.54% Y-o-Y

July 14, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Libas Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore in June 2021 up 310.54% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2021 up 130.86% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2021 up 640% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2020.

Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.62 in June 2020.

Close

Libas Consumer shares closed at 72.30 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.10% returns over the last 6 months and 44.60% over the last 12 months.

Libas Consumer Products
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations12.0826.012.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.0826.012.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.6522.602.59
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.340.460.20
Depreciation0.300.370.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.390.410.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.402.17-1.06
Other Income0.000.150.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.402.31-0.80
Interest0.480.540.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.921.77-1.45
Exceptional Items-----4.21
P/L Before Tax1.921.77-5.66
Tax0.18-0.010.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.751.78-5.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.751.78-5.66
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.751.78-5.66
Equity Share Capital12.2512.2512.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.431.45-4.62
Diluted EPS1.431.45-4.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.431.45-4.62
Diluted EPS1.431.45-4.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Libas Consumer #Libas Consumer Products #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jul 14, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.