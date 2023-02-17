Libas Consumer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.88 crore, down 41.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Libas Consumer Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.88 crore in December 2022 down 41.8% from Rs. 29.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 down 74.53% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 down 76.92% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021.
Libas Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in December 2021.
|
|Libas Consumer Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.88
|28.14
|29.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.88
|28.14
|29.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.42
|21.43
|23.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.50
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.11
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.82
|1.62
|0.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.05
|4.49
|4.64
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.05
|4.49
|4.66
|Interest
|0.38
|0.44
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.67
|4.05
|4.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.67
|4.05
|4.07
|Tax
|-0.28
|0.21
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.95
|3.84
|3.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.95
|3.84
|3.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.95
|3.84
|3.74
|Equity Share Capital
|17.64
|17.64
|17.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|2.79
|2.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|2.79
|2.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|2.79
|2.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|2.79
|2.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
