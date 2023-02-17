Libas Consumer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.88 crore, down 41.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.88 crore in December 2022 down 41.8% from Rs. 29.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 down 74.53% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 down 76.92% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021.

Libas Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in December 2021.