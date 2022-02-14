Libas Consumer Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore, up 169.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore in December 2021 up 169.78% from Rs. 10.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2021 up 131.35% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021 up 80.15% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2020.

Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2020.