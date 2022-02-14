Libas Consumer Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore, up 169.78% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Libas Consumer Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore in December 2021 up 169.78% from Rs. 10.75 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2021 up 131.35% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021 up 80.15% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2020.
Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2020.
|Libas Consumer Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.01
|19.70
|10.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.01
|19.70
|10.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.18
|14.96
|7.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.42
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.30
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|0.58
|0.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.64
|3.44
|2.18
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.66
|3.44
|2.18
|Interest
|0.59
|0.50
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.07
|2.94
|1.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.07
|2.94
|1.61
|Tax
|0.33
|0.30
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.74
|2.64
|1.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.74
|2.64
|1.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.74
|2.64
|1.62
|Equity Share Capital
|17.64
|17.64
|12.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.12
|1.78
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|2.12
|1.78
|1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.12
|1.78
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|2.12
|1.78
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited