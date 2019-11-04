LGB Forge Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.57 crore, down 27.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.57 crore in September 2019 down 27.84% from Rs. 35.43 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019 down 99.24% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2019 down 46.42% from Rs. 2.65 crore in September 2018.

LGB Forge shares closed at 2.60 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.47% returns over the last 6 months and -32.47% over the last 12 months.