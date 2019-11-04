LGB Forge Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.57 crore, down 27.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LGB Forge are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.57 crore in September 2019 down 27.84% from Rs. 35.43 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019 down 99.24% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2019 down 46.42% from Rs. 2.65 crore in September 2018.
LGB Forge shares closed at 2.60 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.47% returns over the last 6 months and -32.47% over the last 12 months.
Special Thursday Expiry on
|LGB Forge
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.57
|31.93
|35.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.57
|31.93
|35.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.74
|14.80
|17.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.36
|0.94
|-2.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.63
|4.96
|5.32
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.87
|1.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.18
|9.30
|13.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|1.07
|0.96
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.10
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|1.16
|1.59
|Interest
|0.52
|0.61
|1.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.55
|0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.55
|0.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.55
|0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.55
|0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|23.82
|23.82
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.02
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.02
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
