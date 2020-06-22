LGB Forge Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore, down 41.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LGB Forge are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore in March 2020 down 41.85% from Rs. 31.99 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2020 down 287.52% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2020 down 54.18% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2019.
LGB Forge shares closed at 2.60 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.64% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|LGB Forge
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.60
|25.05
|31.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.60
|25.05
|31.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.24
|8.06
|17.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.18
|4.97
|-3.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.15
|4.34
|5.33
|Depreciation
|1.66
|1.00
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.56
|6.32
|9.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|0.36
|2.39
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.15
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.51
|2.48
|Interest
|0.91
|0.50
|1.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.20
|0.01
|0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.20
|0.01
|0.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.20
|0.01
|0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.20
|0.01
|0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|23.82
|23.82
|23.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|--
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|--
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|--
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|--
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
