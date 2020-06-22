LGB Forge Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore, down 41.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore in March 2020 down 41.85% from Rs. 31.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2020 down 287.52% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2020 down 54.18% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2019.

LGB Forge shares closed at 2.60 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.64% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.