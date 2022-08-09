 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LGB Forge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.03 crore, up 4.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LGB Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.03 crore in June 2022 up 4.28% from Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022 down 217.77% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022 down 50% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2021.

LGB Forge shares closed at 10.69 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.31% returns over the last 6 months and 13.84% over the last 12 months.

LGB Forge
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.03 32.17 26.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.03 32.17 26.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.46 15.74 16.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 0.63 -3.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.60 5.87 4.42
Depreciation 1.38 1.11 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.98 8.37 7.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 0.46 0.76
Other Income 0.15 0.08 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 0.54 1.09
Interest 0.48 0.29 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.75 0.25 0.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.75 0.25 0.64
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.75 0.25 0.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.75 0.25 0.64
Equity Share Capital 23.82 23.82 23.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.01 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.01 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.01 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.01 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
