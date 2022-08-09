LGB Forge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.03 crore, up 4.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.03 crore in June 2022 up 4.28% from Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022 down 217.77% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022 down 50% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2021.

LGB Forge shares closed at 10.69 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.31% returns over the last 6 months and 13.84% over the last 12 months.