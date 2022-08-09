LGB Forge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.03 crore, up 4.28% Y-o-Y
August 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LGB Forge are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.03 crore in June 2022 up 4.28% from Rs. 26.88 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022 down 217.77% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022 down 50% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2021.
LGB Forge shares closed at 10.69 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.31% returns over the last 6 months and 13.84% over the last 12 months.
|LGB Forge
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.03
|32.17
|26.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.03
|32.17
|26.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.46
|15.74
|16.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.63
|-3.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.60
|5.87
|4.42
|Depreciation
|1.38
|1.11
|1.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.98
|8.37
|7.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|0.46
|0.76
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.08
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.54
|1.09
|Interest
|0.48
|0.29
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.75
|0.25
|0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.75
|0.25
|0.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.75
|0.25
|0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.75
|0.25
|0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|23.82
|23.82
|23.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited