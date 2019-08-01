LGB Forge Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.93 crore, up 12.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.93 crore in June 2019 up 12.89% from Rs. 28.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2019 up 94.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2019 up 18.71% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2018.

LGB Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2018.

LGB Forge shares closed at 2.70 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.26% returns over the last 6 months and 14.89% over the last 12 months.