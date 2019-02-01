LGB Forge Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35.94 crore, up 42.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.94 crore in December 2018 up 42.78% from Rs. 25.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 up 141.37% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2018 up 1224% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.

LGB Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2017.

LGB Forge shares closed at 2.90 on January 28, 2019 (NSE)