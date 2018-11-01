LG Balakrishnan Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 426.97 crore, up 22.83% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 426.97 crore in September 2018 up 22.83% from Rs. 347.60 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.00 crore in September 2018 up 20% from Rs. 23.34 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.93 crore in September 2018 up 21% from Rs. 51.18 crore in September 2017.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.92 in September 2018 from Rs. 14.87 in September 2017.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 431.80 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.96% returns over the last 6 months and -8.85% over the last 12 months.