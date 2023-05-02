 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LG Balakrishnan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 502.60 crore, down 6.87% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LG Balakrishnan and Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 502.60 crore in March 2023 down 6.87% from Rs. 539.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.70 crore in March 2023 down 8.45% from Rs. 61.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.93 crore in March 2023 down 6.64% from Rs. 104.90 crore in March 2022.

LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 502.60 551.00 539.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 502.60 551.00 539.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 203.51 274.16 262.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.16 -27.89 -9.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.36 78.72 68.77
Depreciation 18.87 18.34 19.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.71 122.03 116.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.98 85.64 82.53
Other Income 8.08 5.95 3.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.06 91.59 85.83
Interest 2.06 1.59 2.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.00 90.00 83.30
Exceptional Items 8.03 1.51 5.02
P/L Before Tax 85.03 91.52 88.32
Tax 28.33 20.65 26.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.70 70.87 61.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.70 70.87 61.93
Equity Share Capital 31.39 31.39 31.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.06 22.58 19.73
Diluted EPS 18.06 22.58 19.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.06 22.58 19.73
Diluted EPS 18.06 22.58 19.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited