LG Balakrishnan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 502.60 crore, down 6.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 502.60 crore in March 2023 down 6.87% from Rs. 539.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.70 crore in March 2023 down 8.45% from Rs. 61.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.93 crore in March 2023 down 6.64% from Rs. 104.90 crore in March 2022.