LG Balakrishnan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 539.68 crore, up 12.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 539.68 crore in March 2022 up 12.58% from Rs. 479.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.93 crore in March 2022 up 8.28% from Rs. 57.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.90 crore in March 2022 up 17.26% from Rs. 89.46 crore in March 2021.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has increased to Rs. 19.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.22 in March 2021.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 618.20 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.30% returns over the last 6 months and 105.48% over the last 12 months.