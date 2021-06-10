MARKET NEWS

LG Balakrishnan Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 479.37 crore, up 43.16% Y-o-Y

June 10, 2021 / 09:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LG Balakrishnan and Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 479.37 crore in March 2021 up 43.16% from Rs. 334.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.20 crore in March 2021 up 223.47% from Rs. 17.68 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.46 crore in March 2021 up 126.54% from Rs. 39.49 crore in March 2020.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has increased to Rs. 18.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.63 in March 2020.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 332.10 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.31% returns over the last 6 months and 53.47% over the last 12 months.

LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations479.37471.16334.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations479.37471.16334.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials240.08219.66145.80
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.47-22.53-3.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost68.2272.3161.48
Depreciation19.3219.6019.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses114.25111.7493.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.9870.3717.97
Other Income3.161.881.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.1472.2619.88
Interest1.812.202.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.3370.0517.03
Exceptional Items8.470.126.13
P/L Before Tax76.8170.1723.17
Tax19.6116.095.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.2054.0817.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.2054.0817.68
Equity Share Capital31.3931.3931.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.2217.235.63
Diluted EPS18.2217.235.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.2217.235.63
Diluted EPS18.2217.235.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #LG Balakrishnan #LG Balakrishnan and Brothers #Results
first published: Jun 10, 2021 09:22 pm

