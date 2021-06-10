LG Balakrishnan Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 479.37 crore, up 43.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 479.37 crore in March 2021 up 43.16% from Rs. 334.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.20 crore in March 2021 up 223.47% from Rs. 17.68 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.46 crore in March 2021 up 126.54% from Rs. 39.49 crore in March 2020.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has increased to Rs. 18.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.63 in March 2020.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 332.10 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.31% returns over the last 6 months and 53.47% over the last 12 months.