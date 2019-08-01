LG Balakrishnan Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 339.61 crore, down 6.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.61 crore in June 2019 down 6.7% from Rs. 364.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.44 crore in June 2019 down 33.12% from Rs. 21.58 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.38 crore in June 2019 down 17.73% from Rs. 49.08 crore in June 2018.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.60 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.88 in June 2018.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 227.10 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.02% returns over the last 6 months and -59.14% over the last 12 months.