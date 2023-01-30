LG Balakrishnan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.00 crore, up 0.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 551.00 crore in December 2022 up 0.41% from Rs. 548.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.87 crore in December 2022 up 1.78% from Rs. 69.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.93 crore in December 2022 down 4.6% from Rs. 115.23 crore in December 2021.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has increased to Rs. 22.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.18 in December 2021.

