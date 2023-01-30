English
    LG Balakrishnan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.00 crore, up 0.41% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LG Balakrishnan and Brothers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 551.00 crore in December 2022 up 0.41% from Rs. 548.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.87 crore in December 2022 up 1.78% from Rs. 69.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.93 crore in December 2022 down 4.6% from Rs. 115.23 crore in December 2021.

    LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations551.00545.02548.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations551.00545.02548.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials274.16254.70261.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.89-0.58-15.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.7274.0168.67
    Depreciation18.3418.2119.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.03118.81121.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.6479.8792.90
    Other Income5.955.062.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.5984.9395.54
    Interest1.591.322.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.0083.6193.12
    Exceptional Items1.511.32--
    P/L Before Tax91.5284.9393.12
    Tax20.6520.0823.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.8764.8569.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.8764.8569.63
    Equity Share Capital31.3931.3931.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.5820.6622.18
    Diluted EPS22.5820.6622.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.5820.6622.18
    Diluted EPS22.5820.6622.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited