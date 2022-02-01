LG Balakrishnan Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 548.75 crore, up 16.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 548.75 crore in December 2021 up 16.47% from Rs. 471.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.63 crore in December 2021 up 28.75% from Rs. 54.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.23 crore in December 2021 up 25.44% from Rs. 91.86 crore in December 2020.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has increased to Rs. 22.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 17.23 in December 2020.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 677.95 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.92% returns over the last 6 months and 117.64% over the last 12 months.