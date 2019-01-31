LG Balakrishnan Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 409.42 crore, up 22.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 409.42 crore in December 2018 up 22.78% from Rs. 333.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.23 crore in December 2018 up 30.08% from Rs. 22.47 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.28 crore in December 2018 up 4.27% from Rs. 50.14 crore in December 2017.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 14.32 in December 2017.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 401.15 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.27% returns over the last 6 months and -21.30% over the last 12 months.