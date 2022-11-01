LG Balakrishnan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 577.98 crore, up 0.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 577.98 crore in September 2022 up 0.22% from Rs. 576.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.10 crore in September 2022 down 13.88% from Rs. 77.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.06 crore in September 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 108.75 crore in September 2021.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.82 in September 2021.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 762.85 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.40% returns over the last 6 months and 37.14% over the last 12 months.