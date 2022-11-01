 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LG Balakrishnan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 577.98 crore, up 0.22% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LG Balakrishnan and Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 577.98 crore in September 2022 up 0.22% from Rs. 576.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.10 crore in September 2022 down 13.88% from Rs. 77.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.06 crore in September 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 108.75 crore in September 2021.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.82 in September 2021.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 762.85 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.40% returns over the last 6 months and 37.14% over the last 12 months.

LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 577.98 520.94 576.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 577.98 520.94 576.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 272.15 244.69 281.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.15 0.77 -16.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 80.12 77.47 80.11
Depreciation 19.74 19.64 20.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 123.56 112.97 124.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.25 65.41 85.68
Other Income 5.06 3.48 2.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.32 68.89 87.76
Interest 1.37 1.20 1.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.95 67.69 86.19
Exceptional Items 1.32 9.44 17.72
P/L Before Tax 87.27 77.13 103.91
Tax 20.08 18.72 25.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.19 58.41 77.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.19 58.41 77.92
Minority Interest -0.09 -0.13 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.10 58.29 77.91
Equity Share Capital 31.39 31.39 31.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.37 18.57 24.82
Diluted EPS 21.37 18.57 24.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.37 18.57 24.82
Diluted EPS 21.37 18.57 24.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 1, 2022
