172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|lg-balakrishnan-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-417-01-crore-up-1-22-y-o-y-2-6033301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG Balakrishnan Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 417.01 crore, up 1.22% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LG Balakrishnan and Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 417.01 crore in September 2020 up 1.22% from Rs. 411.97 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.17 crore in September 2020 down 25.51% from Rs. 36.47 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.94 crore in September 2020 up 4.72% from Rs. 57.24 crore in September 2019.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.86 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.61 in September 2019.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 257.25 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.65% returns over the last 6 months and -3.27% over the last 12 months.

LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations417.01194.63411.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations417.01194.63411.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials185.6266.31180.38
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.3033.589.69
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost59.6936.9766.20
Depreciation20.9720.4819.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses88.9943.3498.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.45-6.0637.58
Other Income1.530.400.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.97-5.6638.04
Interest2.782.924.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.19-8.5733.87
Exceptional Items4.560.485.17
P/L Before Tax40.75-8.1039.04
Tax13.58-2.013.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.17-6.0935.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.17-6.0935.96
Minority Interest--0.020.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.17-6.0736.47
Equity Share Capital31.3931.3931.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.86-1.9311.61
Diluted EPS8.86-1.9311.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.86-1.9311.61
Diluted EPS8.86-1.9311.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:22 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #LG Balakrishnan #LG Balakrishnan and Brothers #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.