LG Balakrishnan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 558.89 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 558.89 crore in March 2022 up 11.98% from Rs. 499.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.53 crore in March 2022 up 9.55% from Rs. 57.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.21 crore in March 2022 up 17.8% from Rs. 91.86 crore in March 2021.

LG Balakrishnan EPS has increased to Rs. 20.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.47 in March 2021.

LG Balakrishnan shares closed at 660.70 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.31% returns over the last 6 months and 119.25% over the last 12 months.